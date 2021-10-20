Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 83,153 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.64% of IDEX worth $106,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.56.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $216.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.57. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

