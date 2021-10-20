Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 264,796 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,796 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of Yum China worth $86,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

