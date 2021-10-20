Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.