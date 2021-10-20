Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 124.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APT stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -1.66. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

