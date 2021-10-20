Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bloom Tree Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $24.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,852.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,589.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

