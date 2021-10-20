Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

PINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

