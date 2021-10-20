Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $792,286.96 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $792,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -824.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $15,711,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

