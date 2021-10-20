Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period.

DSOC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

