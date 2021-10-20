Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 3,676 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. 403,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,132. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

