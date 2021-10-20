Altman Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 189.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 87.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 77.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.52.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock valued at $65,704,748. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,036. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $575.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

