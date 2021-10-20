Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.