Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

