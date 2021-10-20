Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $36,803,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $9.79 on Wednesday, hitting $3,434.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

