Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.83.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after acquiring an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $41,300,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $33,855,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,119. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.