American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

