Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $293.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $293.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

