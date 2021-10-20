Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

