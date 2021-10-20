Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report sales of $7.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.82 million and the lowest is $6.61 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $27.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.72 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.22 million, with estimates ranging from $26.69 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

PINE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.88. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

