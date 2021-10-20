Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post $1.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.63. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lumentum by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 557,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,601. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

