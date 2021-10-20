Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 26.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PFC stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

