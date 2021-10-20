Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.48). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.07.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

