Analysts Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post sales of $86.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $88.67 million. Quantum reported sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $391.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quantum stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

In other news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,399.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quantum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

