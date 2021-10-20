Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 59,913 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.