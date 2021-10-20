Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Announce -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.85). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE TNP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $172.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

