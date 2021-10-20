Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.40. Western Digital posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.