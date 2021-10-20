Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

VIPS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 806,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after buying an additional 433,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 123,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

