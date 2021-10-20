Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bear Creek Mining Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bear Creek Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$1.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$166.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

