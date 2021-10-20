Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Target Price at $44.86

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Coupang has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.