Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

TSE ERO opened at C$25.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.74.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

