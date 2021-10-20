Analysts Set Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

FREQ stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.