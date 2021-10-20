Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $668.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.13.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.