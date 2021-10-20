Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 254.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $668.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

