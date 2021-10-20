Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $122.48.

