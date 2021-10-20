Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,190,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,708,000.

MOO stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

