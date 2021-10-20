Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

