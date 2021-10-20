Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of WHG stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.