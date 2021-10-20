Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 859,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,893,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $18,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth $1,141,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Tuesday Morning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

In related news, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 over the last 90 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

