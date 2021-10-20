Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

