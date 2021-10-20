Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.