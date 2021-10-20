Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.