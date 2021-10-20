Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.83. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.39 to $26.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $30.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.05. 2,320,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.19. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $425.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

