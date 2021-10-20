Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $421.09 and last traded at $416.23, with a volume of 19511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $393.75.

The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

