APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.