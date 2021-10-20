APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

