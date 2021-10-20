APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.