APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Radian Group worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

