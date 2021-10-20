APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

CGNX stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

