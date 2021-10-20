Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

