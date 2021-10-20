Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. 1,109,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.