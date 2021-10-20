Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.81

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $822.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

