Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is 13D Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

13D Management LLC reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,347 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises about 4.0% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Aramark worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aramark by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,372,000 after buying an additional 125,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,164,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. 13,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,656. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

